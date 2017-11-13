TRAILER OUT! The Fukrey gang is back to tickle your ribs

: Get ready for a fun-filled ride as the Fukrey gang is back with another plan to make quick money!The 'Fukrey Returns' trailer depicts how Richa Chadha, playing the notorious Bholi Punjaban, gets her revenge from Ali Fazal (Zafar), Pulkit Samrat (Hunny), Varun Sharma (Choocha) and Manjot Singh (Lali), who had plotted against her in the first part.The sequel retains the quirky plot line of Choocha getting weird dreams and Hunny being able to spin a sure-shot winning lottery number from it.In addition to this, the trailer shows that this time Choocha is able to predict the future as well, which is hilariously termed as "Deja-Choo" by him.With amusing dialogues, unforeseen dangers, hilarious chase sequences and a plan to dupe the whole of Delhi, the 'Fukrey Returns' trailer promises that the film is going to be an exciting watch.Pankaj Tripathi, Vishakha Singh and Priya Anand are also reprising their roles as supporting characters from the 2013 sleeper-hit.The comedy-drama is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.The film is set for December 15 release.