'102 NOT OUT' TRAILER: Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor BACK TOGETHER after 27 years !

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is teaming up with veteran Rishi Kapoor for the upcoming film "102 Not Out". He said it has been a great joy for him."Teaming up with Chintuji after so many years... after so many successful, historic films, has been the greatest joy during '102 Not Out'... A novel story, competent direction and a most qualified crew, has made the experience even greater," Amitabh said in a statement.Amitabh will be playing a 102-year-old father of 75-year-old Rishi in the film, directed by Umesh Shukla."I know the country loves the younger, fresh and vibrant new generation -- as it should deservedly -- but who ever said the 'oldies' are not capable to do similar... we know you may not love us, but given a chance we shall not disappoint you either... and that is as immodest as I can get. Badumba!" he added.Check out Big B's latest tweet about his look:Rishi added that he is glad to reunite with Big B."Being in '102 Not Out' brought back a lot of fond memories and fun I have shared with Amitji during my younger days. I am glad to reunite with him on such a special and unusual film. It will definitely delight our fans!" Rishi said in a statement.Billed as a most unusual father-and-son love story, the film is based on playwright Saumya Joshi's well-known Gujarati play by the same name."The idea of adapting it into a Hindi feature came from the fact that the relationship between a parent and a child is universal and the one where love supersedes everything else, including age! Amitabh Sir and Rishi Sir together are a dream cast for anyone," Shukla said.Sony Pictures has joined Treetop Entertainment and Benchmark Pictures for Shukla's directorial.The director said that he is thankful to Treetop Entertainment for helping him realise his vision and "we couldn't have asked for a better partner than Sony Pictures India to take this universal story to global audiences as we hope to bring them one of the finest cinematic experiences.""'102 Not Out' is unlike any other film you have seen and along with Treetop Entertainment and Benchmark Pictures, we promise you that it will take you on a journey of a lifetime," said Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Entertainment, India.The film will release on May 4.