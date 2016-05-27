Too late to now say 'sorry'? Bieber sued over hit single

It may be too late to say "Sorry" for Justin Bieber as he has landed in a serious legal trouble for allegedly ripping off another indie pop singer's vocal loop for his hit single 'Sorry.'The 22-year-old pop star was recently slapped with a lawsuit for allegedly stealing "unique characteristics of the female vocal riff" from Casey Dienel, aka, White Hinterland's 2014 hit 'Ring the Bell', reports TMZ.Hinterland has also claimed that she warned the 'Baby' hit-maker against using the riff last December as well, which the singer ignored.She has also file the case against Skrillex, who was the writer of the song, among others involved in the production of the song.Apart from the riff, Casey has also pointed out that both songs feature keyboard synthesizers, samples, synth bass, drums and percussion.Dieniel recently took to her Facebook to address the situation, writing "Like most artists that sample music, Bieber could have licensed my song for use in Sorry, but he chose not to contact me.""After the release of Sorry my lawyers sent Bieber a letter regarding the infringement, but Bieber's team again chose to ignore me. I offered Bieber's team an opportunity to have a private dialogue about the infringement, but they refused to even acknowledge my claim, despite the obviousness of the sample," it further read.She continued, "Justin Bieber is the world's biggest artist, and I'm sure that he and his team will launch a full attack against me. But, in the end, I was left with no other option. I believe I have an obligation to stand up for my music and art."