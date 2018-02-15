 'Tomb Raider' to release in India before US
Search

'Tomb Raider' to release in India before US

The Warner Bros. Pictures project, featuring Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft, will release in India on March 9

By: || Updated: 15 Feb 2018 06:55 PM
'Tomb Raider' to release in India before US

Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in Tomb Raider/Image- Facebook

New Delhi: "Tomb Raider", based on a popular reboot of a video game with the same name, will release in India a week before it opens in the US.

The Warner Bros. Pictures project, featuring Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft, will release in India on March 9, read a statement.

In the film, audiences will see Croft going in search of her father's last known destination: a fabled tomb on a mystical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan.

"Tomb Raider" is directed by Roar Uthaug with Oscar-winner Graham King producing under his GK Films banner.

The film also features Dominic West, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu and Nick Frost.

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Here's how Dua Lipa created YouTube history

trending now

VIDEO
PNB Scam: LIVE from Nirav Modi's house: Diamond Tycoon ...
INDIA
Conversion of Muslims: Three arrested over attack on journalists
MOVIES
Amitabh Bachchan's VALENTINE'S DAY post can give you COUPLE ...