'Tomb Raider' to release in India before US

The Warner Bros. Pictures project, featuring Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft, will release in India on March 9, read a statement.
In the film, audiences will see Croft going in search of her father's last known destination: a fabled tomb on a mystical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan.
"Tomb Raider" is directed by Roar Uthaug with Oscar-winner Graham King producing under his GK Films banner.
The film also features Dominic West, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu and Nick Frost.
First Published: 15 Feb 2018 06:49 PM