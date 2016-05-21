Tisca Chopra happy to break 'serious' image with full-on comedy '3 Dev'

Mumbai: Actress Tisca Chopra, who is often tagged as a serious actor, is happy to break that image with a full-on comedy titled "3 Dev".

"I've been wanting to do a comedy for a long time, as you do one film where people really like a type of role of yours and then everybody thinks that you can do only that. If you compare it to telling a singer to sing in only one 'sur', it will get very boring."There is a film of mine coming named '3 Dev', which will come in June. That you should definitely watch; it's a full-on comedy, but with a little bit of meaning in it," said Tisca on Thursday at the Pink Power initiative for upcoming women entrepreneursKnown for her serious roles in films such as "Taare Zameen Par", "Firaaq", "Rahasya" among numerous others, she says: "I want to do many different things. I'm essentially not a very serious person. Looking at my face, it might seem that I'm very serious, but I'm not very serious.""3 Dev" also stars Tisca's "Rahasya" co-star Kay Kay Menon, as well as Karan Singh Grover, Kunal Roy Kapur, Raima Sen, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and marks the debut of TV actor Ravi Dubey. The film is directed by Ankoosh Bhatt.About her character, she said: "It's too early to talk about the character; you know how it is nowadays, leave the producers to do their job; I'll do my job."The other roles that fascinate her? "I'd like to play Indira Gandhi, I'd like to play Amrita Sher-Gil; I'd like to play a killer, a cop, a spy, so many different roles."Since she was present at a women entrepreneurship event, she was asked about her entrepreneur plans, and said: "I want to produce some films. After that I want to start a restaurant, not right now."Will we see less of Tisca on screen after she turns a producer? "You feel that I'll produce films for others?" she said.Tisca was last seen in "Loveshhuda" and "Sardar Gabbar Singh".