‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ Trailer: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif back in action AGAIN

Finally! Wait is over now. Superstar Salman Khan’s action thriller ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ trailer is out. After ‘Ek tha Tiger’, Salman and Katrina are back again in ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.Salman Khan took to his Twitter and shared movie’s trailer.Trailer is engaging and seems promising, filled with full of actions & exotic locations. It will give you feeling of a war movie. Salman (Indian spy) and Katrina (Pakistani spy); two super spies return on a joint mission to evacuate the hostages and maintain peace.Salman plays an Indian spy in the film who returns as ‘Tiger’ on a mission to save the nurses being held hostage in Iraq.'Bhai' in the end of the trailer looks like Indian Rambo who stands against terrorists to maintain peace.WATCH trailer here:Salman is a secret agent saving nurses trapped in Iraq, but will he be successful in his mission? Well, lets wait for December 22.