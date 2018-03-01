 Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani rock Punjabi look in 'Baaghi 2' new song
By: || Updated: 01 Mar 2018 05:01 PM
Baaghi 2/Image- ANI

New Delhi : Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have rocked the Punjabi look in the new song for their upcoming movie 'Baaghi 2'.

In the one-minute-31-second song titled, 'Mundiyan To Bach Ke', the duo looked energetic and enigmatic.

The song is a rendition of an old song of the same name by late Indian hip-hop singer, Labh Janjua.



The action flick is based on a quest for a lost child.

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production, the film is a stand-alone sequel to 2016 film, 'Baaghi'.

The movie is set to hit the theatres on March 30.

