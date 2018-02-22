Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani promote 'BAAGHI 2' in this UNIQUE way

Actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, who unveiled the trailer of their forthcoming film "Baaghi 2" arrived in a helicopter to interact with fans. / Image: Manav Manglani
The promotions of "Baaghi 2", which is set to release on March 30, started on Wednesday.
Dressed in a white shirt and jeans, Tiger sported short hair and performed stunts without any cable harness or protective gear
Disha, who is playing the female lead in the film, matched the action stunts with Tiger.
The arrival in a helicopter is also crucial for the film's promotion as the movie boasts never before seen aerial action stunts, which involve a helicopter
The Ahmed Khan directorial is a sequel to the 2016 released film titled "Baaghi", which was directed by Sabbir Khan.