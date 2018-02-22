 Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani promote 'BAAGHI 2' in this UNIQUE way
ABP News Bureau/ IANS | 22 Feb 2018 09:13 AM
Actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, who unveiled the trailer of their forthcoming film "Baaghi 2" arrived in a helicopter to interact with fans. / Image: Manav Manglani

The promotions of "Baaghi 2", which is set to release on March 30, started on Wednesday./ Image: Manav Manglani

Dressed in a white shirt and jeans, Tiger sported short hair and performed stunts without any cable harness or protective gear/ Image: Manav Manglani

Disha, who is playing the female lead in the film, matched the action stunts with Tiger. / Image: Manav Manglani

The arrival in a helicopter is also crucial for the film's promotion as the movie boasts never before seen aerial action stunts, which involve a helicopter/ Image: Manav Manglani

The Ahmed Khan directorial is a sequel to the 2016 released film titled "Baaghi", which was directed by Sabbir Khan. / Image: Manav Manglani

