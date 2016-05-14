Tiger-Shraddha's proud parents throw 'Baaghi' success bash!

To celebrate the success of 'Baaghi,' elated parents of Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, along with the film's producer Sajid Nadiadwala, recently threw a star-studded bash.Bollywood celebrities like Suneil Shetty, Sooraj Pancholi, Chunkey Pandey, Randeep Hooda, Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Tanisha Mukherji, Poonam Dhillon, Manyata, Sanjay Dutt, Chunkey Pandey, Divya and Bhushan Kumar, Mana and Suneil Shetty among others were spotted enjoying and posing for the paparazzi.The film, which had collected Rs. 70.42 crore till now, is the third highest opener of 2016 after Shah Rukh Khan's 'Fan' (Rs 19.20 cr) and Akshay Kumar's 'Airlift' (Rs 12.35 cr).The movie, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, which has earned over Rs 1.13 billion worldwide, was released on April 29 and is performing outstandingly at the Box Office.