Tiger is back: Salman, Katrina look ferocious in new poster

The 'Sultan' of Bollywood on Wednesday shared an interesting look, featuring him and Katrina Kaif, of the upcoming film 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.
It shows both the stars in what looks like a war zone.
Sharing the poster, Salman wrote, "Tiger is Back ! #TigerZindaHai @TigerZindaHai."
Tiger is Back ! #TigerZindaHai @TigerZindaHai pic.twitter.com/8AeTL2vtR5
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 25, 2017
A sequel to the 2012 hit 'Ek Tha Tiger', the film is all set to hit the screens on December 22.
