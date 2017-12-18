 Three held for misbehaving with Bengali actor at Kolkata airport
An altercation broke out between an airport parking employee and the actor on Saturday night after the employee allegedly misbehaved with Sen's driver and slapped a fine on them, claiming that they had exceeded the free car parking time of 10 minutes at the airport gate.

Updated: 18 Dec 2017 03:05 PM
Bengali actor Kaushik Sen Image- Facebook

Kolkata: Three airport parking agency employees have been arrested for allegedly misbehaving with Bengali actor Kaushik Sen and his son at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport here, police said on Sunday.

An altercation broke out between an airport parking employee and the actor on Saturday night after the employee allegedly misbehaved with Sen's driver and slapped a fine on them, claiming that they had exceeded the free car parking time of 10 minutes at the airport gate.

Police said the actor complained the employee and others continued to misbehave with his family even after they paid the fine.

"We have arrested three parking lot employees including primary accused Rangabendra Singh on Saturday night for allegedly misbehaving with the actor and his family and verbally abusing them," said an officer from NSCBI police station.

"All three are employed with a private agency named SS Enterprise that has been recruited by the airport authority for collecting parking fee at the airport. We would produce them in court and appeal for their police remand," the officer added.

