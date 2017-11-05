'Thor: Ragnarok' beats 'Ittefaq' at Indian Box-Office

While 'Ittefaq' earned Rs 4 crore on Friday at the Box Office, Chris Hemsworth-Cate Blanchett-starrer earned a whopping Rs 9.91 crore.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the figures on his official Twitter account.
#Ittefaq started slow, but picked up towards evening... Sat + Sun biz growth crucial... Fri ₹ 4.05 cr. India biz.
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 4, 2017
#ThorRagnarok has one of the best starts for Hollywood films in India... Fri ₹ 7.73 cr Nett. GrossBOC: ₹ 9.91 cr. India biz.
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 4, 2017
But he believes that 'Ittefaq's business will perk up over the weekend, riding on good word of mouth.
'Ittefaq' is the remake of a BR Chopra film, made in 1969. The original film featured Rajesh Khanna and Nanda in the lead roles.
Meanwhile, in the U.S., 'Thor: Ragnarok' continues to dominate the domestic Box-Office as the movie earned an impressive USD 46 million on the opening day and the flick is marching towards an opening between USD 115 million - USD 120 million weekend.
'Ragnarok' stars Chris Hemsworth, Cate Blanchett, Mark Ruffalo, Jeff Goldmblum and Tessa Thompson in pivotal roles. (
For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 05 Nov 2017 01:40 PM