'Thor: Ragnarok' beats 'Ittefaq' at Indian Box-Office



#Ittefaq started slow, but picked up towards evening... Sat + Sun biz growth crucial... Fri ₹ 4.05 cr. India biz.

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 4, 2017



#ThorRagnarok has one of the best starts for Hollywood films in India... Fri ₹ 7.73 cr Nett. GrossBOC: ₹ 9.91 cr. India biz.



— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 4, 2017



The 'mighty' Thor has opened to a thunderous response at the Indian Box Office as the movie went on to beat Sonakshi Sinha-Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Ittefaq' on Day One.While 'Ittefaq' earned Rs 4 crore on Friday at the Box Office, Chris Hemsworth-Cate Blanchett-starrer earned a whopping Rs 9.91 crore.Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the figures on his official Twitter account.But he believes that 'Ittefaq's business will perk up over the weekend, riding on good word of mouth.'Ittefaq' is the remake of a BR Chopra film, made in 1969. The original film featured Rajesh Khanna and Nanda in the lead roles.Meanwhile, in the U.S., 'Thor: Ragnarok' continues to dominate the domestic Box-Office as the movie earned an impressive USD 46 million on the opening day and the flick is marching towards an opening between USD 115 million - USD 120 million weekend.'Ragnarok' stars Chris Hemsworth, Cate Blanchett, Mark Ruffalo, Jeff Goldmblum and Tessa Thompson in pivotal roles. (