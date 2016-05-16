This is what Yami Gautam has to say about Hrithik Roshan!

New Delhi: Actress Yami Gautam, who is all set to play a blind girl in the upcoming film "Kaabil", says her co-star Hrithik Roshan is a fine actor and is extremely hardworking.

Did acting with Hrithik make her nervous?Yami, who visited the capital on Saturday for an appearance for a textile brand, said in a statement: "It's an amazing experience to work with Hrithik. He is one of the finest actors and there is a reason for it. He is extremely hardworking and fully dedicated.""The entire team of 'Kaabil' is very happy with the kind of response that the teaser received. The shoot of the film has started and it's going great. It's a pure dream team to work with Hrithik, Sanjay sir and Rakesh sir," Yami added.Directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by Rakesh Roshan under his banner FilmKraft Productions, "Kaabil" is set to release on January 26 next year.