This is what Richa Chadha has to say on MeToo campaign

The social media has been abuzz with a 'Metoo' campaign, as part of which women from across the world have been expressing their experiences with sexual harassment.Richa told new agency IANS: "First, I would like the media to carry a consistent campaign against sexual harassment, verbal or otherwise, not just discuss it in a hurry when it's a 'trending' topic."Secondly, she feels, "Men all over the world need to recognise the privilege they have in that, they can wear what they want, do whatever they want, go wherever they want, hang out with who they want without anyone questioning their character"."The axis of the world is tilted in favour of the man. And I am not surprised by women contributing to the 'MeToo' campaign," added the actress, who has featured in films like "Fukrey" and "Masaan".The campaign is in the wake of the sexual harassment allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein by a long list of actresses including Lupita Nyong'o, Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow.