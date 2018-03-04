This is how hubby Virat Kohli REACTED after seeing Anushka Sharma's scary look in Pari



Watched #Pari last night, has to be my Wife's best work ever! 🤩 One of the best films I've seen in a long time. Got quite scared but so very proud of you @AnushkaSharma ♥️

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 2, 2018

Star cricketer Virat Kohli has showered praise on his actress-wife Anushka Sharma's work in her latest release "Pari". He has vouched for it as her best work."Watched 'Pari' last night. Has to be my Wife's best work ever! One of the best films I've seen in a long time. Got quite scared, but so very proud of you Anushka Sharma," Kohli tweeted on Friday.Directed by debutant Prosit Roy, the horror film is jointly produced by Anushka's Clean Slate Films and KriArj Entertainment.This is Anushka's third project as a producer after "NH10" and "Phillauri"."Pari", which released on Friday, also stars Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee.Check the teaser: