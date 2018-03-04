This is how hubby Virat Kohli REACTED after seeing Anushka Sharma's scary look in Pari

"Watched 'Pari' last night. Has to be my Wife's best work ever! One of the best films I've seen in a long time. Got quite scared, but so very proud of you Anushka Sharma," Kohli tweeted on Friday.
Watched #Pari last night, has to be my Wife's best work ever! 🤩 One of the best films I've seen in a long time. Got quite scared but so very proud of you @AnushkaSharma ♥️
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 2, 2018
Directed by debutant Prosit Roy, the horror film is jointly produced by Anushka's Clean Slate Films and KriArj Entertainment.
This is Anushka's third project as a producer after "NH10" and "Phillauri".
"Pari", which released on Friday, also stars Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee.
Check the teaser:
For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 04 Mar 2018 11:00 AM