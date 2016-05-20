This is how Arbaaz Khan reacted when he was asked about Salman's marriage!

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan on Thursday declined to confirm or deny if his brother and superstar Salman Khan is set to tie the knot soon.Asked at a concert by Berklee College of Music here if it was true or false that Salman is getting married soon, Arbaaz said: "Well, listen, this (event) is not for that. You think I'm going to answer that?"There are reports that Salman is soon set to marry his rumoured Romanian girlfriend Iulia Vantur, after the couple made a public appearance at actress Preity Zinta's wedding reception. Few days before that, Iulia was also seen escorting Salman's mother Salma at the airport.Arbaaz's own marriage with Malaika Arora Khan has been in the news for a considerable amount of time now, with a split between the two regularly reported.The Berklee Band consisting of artists from various countries performed numerous styles of music.Regarding the musical concert, Arbaaz said: "It's exciting, there's a friend of mine Clint who is a part of this event, when he called me and asked me would I be interested in seeing this. I was more than happy to be here because I love music and this event is going to be a wonderful event. Looking forward."Would he also like to form a music band? "I'm not a musician; I just love music. I don't really play any instrument. I do like singing and I was contemplating learning, taking singing classes. So maybe that is something that I'll do. And if at all I train well and good enough, then maybe I can sing and have a band, but right now no such plan."Actor Sanjay Dutt's sister and former MP Priya Dutt, who was also present along with her husband Owen Roncon, said: "One of the best international music colleges is performing today, so I'm really looking forward to it. Of course my husband is part of the organization so I'm lucky that I always get a great opportunity to witness these kind of events."