Amitabh Bachchan's VALENTINE'S DAY post can give you COUPLE GOALS !!



T 2614 - Memories are made of gentle moments such as this .. pic.twitter.com/kxDvo7h3VR

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 14, 2018



T 2614 - My poem I wrote for my Blog .. now have recited it .. https://t.co/4jdEZBZxXK pic.twitter.com/eWbV181twT



— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 14, 2018



Bollywood Mega star Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan make for an ideal couple in the entertainment industry.In a cute expression of his love on Valentine's Dayt, Amitabh Bachchan shared a vintage photograph with the love of his life. In the old picture when both Amitabh and Jaya were young lovers, Amitabh can be seen gently adjusting wife's hair strands.Big B has captioned the picture: " Memories are made of gentle moments such as this .."Check out the picture:Even at this age, Big B can give us some serious couple goals.In the past too he has often shared pictures with his wife Jaya Bachchan with sometimes romantic and sometimes mischievous captions.Check out some more of his expressions:We adore the chemistry that Big B shares with his wife even now. It is an example for most of us.