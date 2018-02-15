 Amitabh Bachchan's VALENTINE'S DAY post can give you COUPLE GOALS !!
Mega star Amitabh Bachchan has time and again proved that he is a romantic husband.

Updated: 15 Feb 2018 08:31 AM
Amitabh Bachchan (Image- Facebook @AmitabhBachchan)

New Delhi: Bollywood Mega star Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan make for an ideal couple in the entertainment industry.

In a cute expression of his love on Valentine's Dayt, Amitabh Bachchan shared a vintage photograph with the love of his life. In the old picture when both Amitabh and Jaya were young lovers, Amitabh can be seen gently adjusting wife's hair strands.

Big B has captioned the picture: " Memories are made of gentle moments such as this .."

Even at this age, Big B can give us some serious couple goals.

In the past too he has often shared pictures with his wife Jaya Bachchan with sometimes romantic and sometimes mischievous captions.

It’s always smiles when you work together..


Namaste .. a wish for a day filled with love attention compassion and fulfilment ..


May the days ahead be filled with laughter and smiles of the near and dear ..

Stage concert US 1983-83 .. jiski biwi choti uska bhi bada naam hai..


We adore the chemistry that Big B shares with his wife even now. It is an example for most of us.

First Published:
