Third woman accuses Ed Westwick of sexual assault

The 30-year-old British actor, who portrayed Chuck Bass for six seasons on 'Gossip Girl,' faces new allegations brought to light in a BuzzFeed report.Rachel Eck said that the duo met at the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood the night before the 2014 Oscars. At the time, she alleged, the 'Wicked City' star tried to kiss her, "or kind of push me up against the wall." As the night wore on, she said, "It got worse and he got more handsy."Rachel further stated that after the actor got more physical, he pulled her onto the bed and aggressively groped her. Terrified, she recalled, "I shoved him off as quickly as I could and left."The latest claims come after two women stepped forward and alleged that Westwick attempted to rape them on separate occasions.In regard to the claims made by Kristina Cohen, he tweeted, "I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in anLy manner, on any woman."After second accuser Aurelie Wynn shared her story, Westwick quashed the claims, writing, "It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct. I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible."