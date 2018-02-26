These pictures prove that SRIDEVI was a DOTING MOM

Bollywood actress Sridevi who went on a hiatus for 15 years after her blockbuster film Judaai, was said to be playing her real-life role of a mother to her daughters Janhvi and Khushi. / Image: Instagram (@sridevi.kapoor)
When Sridevi made her comeback , she was not alone. She came back with her two daughters grown up into beautiful ladies./ Image: Instagram (@sridevi.kapoor)
We came across this old photograph on her Instagram account which has many pictures of her daughters. We are sharing some of them with you . / Image: Instagram (@sridevi.kapoor)
Check out this adorable picture where the gorgeous actress is pampering her little one./ Image: Instagram (@sridevi.kapoor)
Check out the beautiful mom with her beautiful daughter./ Image: Instagram (@sridevi.kapoor)
Sridevi shared this picture a few months ago and we're guessing she is probably Janhvi Kapoor. Image: Instagram (@sridevi.kapoor)
Captioned "Missing my baby" ..says it all. / Image: Instagram (@sridevi.kapoor)
These pictures clearly manifest that she was a family woman. Her Instagram account has many pictures of their family outing. / Image: Instagram (@sridevi.kapoor)
Sridevi with her daughters and husband / Image: Instagram (@sridevi.kapoor)
Sridevi shared an amazing bond with her daughters Janhvi and Khushi.She used to take her daughters to almost all the functions and parties she attended. She paved the way for their entry in Bollywood/ Image: Instagram (@sridevi.kapoor)
Sridevi captioned this picture of Khushi as "my baby with her babies". / Image: Instagram
..and this is her last picture with daughter Khushi Kapoor at the Dubai wedding of Mohit Marwah/ Image: Instagram