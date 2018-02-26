 These pictures prove that SRIDEVI was a DOTING MOM
These pictures prove that SRIDEVI was a DOTING MOM

ABP News Web Desk | 26 Feb 2018 12:18 PM
These pictures prove that SRIDEVI was a DOTING MOM
1

Bollywood actress Sridevi who went on a hiatus for 15 years after her blockbuster film Judaai, was said to be playing her real-life role of a mother to her daughters Janhvi and Khushi. / Image: Instagram (@sridevi.kapoor)

These pictures prove that SRIDEVI was a DOTING MOM
2

When Sridevi made her comeback , she was not alone. She came back with her two daughters grown up into beautiful ladies./ Image: Instagram (@sridevi.kapoor)

These pictures prove that SRIDEVI was a DOTING MOM
3

We came across this old photograph on her Instagram account which has many pictures of her daughters. We are sharing some of them with you . / Image: Instagram (@sridevi.kapoor)

These pictures prove that SRIDEVI was a DOTING MOM
4

Check out this adorable picture where the gorgeous actress is pampering her little one./ Image: Instagram (@sridevi.kapoor)

These pictures prove that SRIDEVI was a DOTING MOM
5

Check out the beautiful mom with her beautiful daughter./ Image: Instagram (@sridevi.kapoor)

These pictures prove that SRIDEVI was a DOTING MOM
6

Sridevi shared this picture a few months ago and we're guessing she is probably Janhvi Kapoor. Image: Instagram (@sridevi.kapoor)

These pictures prove that SRIDEVI was a DOTING MOM
7

Captioned "Missing my baby" ..says it all. / Image: Instagram (@sridevi.kapoor)

These pictures prove that SRIDEVI was a DOTING MOM
8

These pictures clearly manifest that she was a family woman. Her Instagram account has many pictures of their family outing. / Image: Instagram (@sridevi.kapoor)

These pictures prove that SRIDEVI was a DOTING MOM
9

Sridevi with her daughters and husband / Image: Instagram (@sridevi.kapoor)

These pictures prove that SRIDEVI was a DOTING MOM
10

Sridevi shared an amazing bond with her daughters Janhvi and Khushi.She used to take her daughters to almost all the functions and parties she attended. She paved the way for their entry in Bollywood/ Image: Instagram (@sridevi.kapoor)

These pictures prove that SRIDEVI was a DOTING MOM
11

Sridevi captioned this picture of Khushi as "my baby with her babies". / Image: Instagram

These pictures prove that SRIDEVI was a DOTING MOM
12

..and this is her last picture with daughter Khushi Kapoor at the Dubai wedding of Mohit Marwah/ Image: Instagram

