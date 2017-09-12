 There is maternity leave, but no paternity leave which is not right: Kalki Koechlin
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • MOVIES
  • There is maternity leave, but no paternity leave which is not right: Kalki Koechlin

There is maternity leave, but no paternity leave which is not right: Kalki Koechlin

By: || Updated: 12 Sep 2017 07:21 PM
There is maternity leave, but no paternity leave which is not right: Kalki Koechlin

There is maternity leave, but no paternity leave which is not right : Kalki Koechlin/Image: Twitter @kalkikanmani

Mumbai: Actress Kalki Koechlin feels women are finding their space in society with better education and greater job opportunities, and says domestic responsibilities also need to be shared equally between genders.

The actress, who has become the face of Swedish beauty and cosmetic brand Oriflame, feels things are changing for the better.

Asked to share her opinion on gender equality, Kalki said: "There are a lot of job and educational opportunities  due to which women are in a good space; but some lose confidence under pressure of getting married after a certain age, and some stop working after marriage or baby, and things like that.

"There is maternity leave, but no paternity leave. This is not right. Domestic responsibilities need to be shared equally."

(If there is maternity leave than there should be paternity leave too: Kalki Koechlin/ Image: Twitter @kalkikanmani) (If there is maternity leave than there should be paternity leave too: Kalki Koechlin/ Image: Twitter @kalkikanmani)

The actress also spoke about the change she wants to see in Bollywood. "I think we should focus more on writing, and respect our writers more. Content is king now, especially because of what we are getting exposed to on the web."

Sharing her beauty secret, Kalki said: "My mother gave me a beauty secret -- coconut oil. The organic, cold-press coconut oil is magical for the skin. I use it for my hair, skin -- even add it in my food."

The actress is  gearing up for two upcoming release "Jiya aur Jiya" with Richa Chadha and an independent film titled "Ribbon".

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Priyanka Chopra to present 69th Emmy awards

trending now

VIDEO
Ryan Student Death: Teacher asked a student to wash ...
INDIA
Modi, Abe Lay Foundation Stone For High-Speed Rail Project
VIDEO
GuruJi with Pawan Sinha: Know how to prevent diseases ...