On January 10, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma gave us the chills with her new movie 'Pari' poster. Now, to scare you a little further 'Pari' makers have released the second trailer teaser. And from the looks of it, it is clear that it's a horror-thriller!The teaser opens with a shot of the actress in a pensive mood as a television blasts in the background. Well, not to spoil the fun any further, here's the intriguing 30-second teaser:Our expectations from the movie certainly have raised. The movie will release on March 2 and also stars Rajat Kapoor and Parambrata Chatterjee.