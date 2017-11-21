'The Last Jedi' will be the longest 'Star Wars' movie

uckle up 'Star Wars' fans, 'The Last Jedi' is all set to be the film saga's longest adventure yet.While speaking in a press conference, director Rian Johnson confirmed that 'The Last Jedi' will be 2 hours and 30 minutes long, making it the longest film in the space movie franchise so far, reports Contactmusic.At 150 minutes, that runtime surpasses the previous longest film in the franchise, George Lucas' 2002 prequel 'Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones,' which clocked in at 142 minutes.The last two films in the franchise, 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' and 'Rogue One,' were 135 and 133 minutes long, respectively.While speaking at the press conference, Johnson also added that he had total freedom in writing the movie."There was a real freedom in writing. It was something very organic. For me, it was like when I worked on my old movies," noted Johnson.Helmed by Rian Johnson, 'The Last Jedi' also stars Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, John Boyega, Oscar Issac and late Carrie Fisher in pivotal roles.