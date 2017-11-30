'The Flash', 'Supergirl' showrunner FIRED after sexual harassment allegations

Andrew Kreisberg, the executive producer of hit-TV shows like 'The Flash', 'DC`s Legends of Tomorrow' and 'Supergirl' has been fired by Warner Bros. Television, following allegations of sexual harassment against him.According to the Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. has cut all ties with Kreisberg and issued a statement stating that the company has terminated Andrew Kreisberg's employment with immediate effect.The statement read, "After a thorough investigation, Warner Bros. Television Group has terminated Andrew Kreisberg's employment, effective immediately. Greg Berlanti will assume additional responsibilities on both 'The Flash,' where he will work closely with executive producer/co-showrunner Todd Helbing, and 'Supergirl,' where he will work closely with executive producers/co-showrunners Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller."The statement added, "We remain committed to providing a safe working environment for our employees and everyone involved in our productions."Kreisberg was suspended by WBTV weeks ago following multiple allegations of sexual harassment. The studio launched an internal investigation in to the allegations.Meanwhile, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, who's Berlanti Productions produces the shows with Warner Bros. also issued a statement, which read, "Warner Bros. Television Group recently concluded its investigation into the allegations against Andrew Kreisberg. We encouraged and supported this investigation, we believe and support the individuals who came forward, and we agree with the studio's decision. Nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of all our colleagues - coworkers, crew and staff alike."Nineteen men and women, all of whom chose to remain anonymous, came forward to accuse the showrunner of sexual misconduct, including inappropriate touching, which took place over a period of several years.Kreisberg's termination also marks the end of his overall deal with WB, while his name is slated to eventually be removed from the credits of the four shows.The Kreisberg news comes as more people are coming forward with allegations of sexual harassment following the Harvey Weinstein scandal.