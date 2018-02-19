Telugu actor Gundu Hanumantha Rao passes away

Known for his iconic role in TV serial, 'Amrutham', the comedian has died of heart and kidney ailments.Telangana Chief Miniter K. Chandrashekar Rao conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved family and called it a 'great void' left behind after the actor's death."It it is unfortunate and sad that despite best efforts put in by doctors and support from relatives and friends, Hanumantha Rao, who was ailing for some time, could not survive," he said.Rao was undergoing treatment for quite some time, but had been facing some financial crisis.Rao had acted in nearly 400 movies and had received three Nandi state awards.He acted in nearly 400 films and received three Nandi state awards.