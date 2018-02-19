 Telugu actor Gundu Hanumantha Rao passes away
Search

Telugu actor Gundu Hanumantha Rao passes away

Rao was undergoing treatment for quite some time, but had been facing some financial crisis. He had acted in nearly 400 movies and had received three Nandi state awards.

By: || Updated: 19 Feb 2018 05:42 PM
Telugu actor Gundu Hanumantha Rao passes away

Image- ANI

New Delhi: Renowned Telugu actor, Gundu Hanumantha Rao, passed away in the wee hours of Monday morning, at his residence in Hyderabad. He was 61.

Known for his iconic role in TV serial, 'Amrutham', the comedian has died of heart and kidney ailments.

Telangana Chief Miniter K. Chandrashekar Rao conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved family and called it a 'great void' left behind after the actor's death.

"It it is unfortunate and sad that despite best efforts put in by doctors and support from relatives and friends, Hanumantha Rao, who was ailing for some time, could not survive," he said.

Rao was undergoing treatment for quite some time, but had been facing some financial crisis.

Rao had acted in nearly 400 movies and had received three Nandi state awards.

He acted in nearly 400 films and received three Nandi state awards.

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Box-Office Report: 'Padmaavat' Set To Cross 300 Cr At Indian BO

trending now

VIDEO
Gujarat Civic Election Result 2018: In neck to neck fight, ...
VIDEO
Gujarat Civic Election Result 2018: BJP registers huge win in ...
VIDEO
Sansani: BIG INVESTIGATION: You will be SHOCKED to know ...