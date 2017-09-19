Taylor Swift sued in copyright issue for 'Shake it Off' song

"This is a ridiculous claim and nothing more than a money grab. The law is simple and clear. They do not have a case," Swift's representative tells online website people.com in a response against songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler.Hall and Butler reportedly sued Swift for copying their 2001 song "Playas Gon' Play" which was recorded by American girl group 3LW, reports online website tmz.com.The lyrics to their song include: "Playas, they gonna play and haters, they gonna hate.""Shake It Off" , written by Swift, Max Martin and Shellback, nclude lyrics such as: "Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play/ And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate."In November 2015, a California judge dismissed a lawsuit against the singer that stated she stole the lyrics "haters gonna hate" from R&B singer Jesse Graham, who filed a $42 million lawsuit against Swift.U.S Magistrate Judge J. Standish provided a written dismissal to the copyright suit, even quoting Swift's lyrics.