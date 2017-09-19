 Taylor Swift sued in copyright issue for 'Shake it Off' song
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • MOVIES
  • Taylor Swift sued in copyright issue for "Shake it Off" song

Taylor Swift sued in copyright issue for "Shake it Off" song

By: || Updated: 19 Sep 2017 12:21 PM
Taylor Swift sued in copyright issue for

(Taylor Swift sued in copyright issue for "Shake it Off" song/ Image: ABP Live)

Los Angeles:  Singer Taylor Swift is refuting a new lawsuit claiming that her lyrics for the 2014 single "Shake It Off" are unoriginal.

"This is a ridiculous claim and nothing more than a money grab. The law is simple and clear. They do not have a case," Swift's representative tells online website people.com in a response against songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler.

Hall and Butler reportedly sued Swift for copying their 2001 song "Playas Gon' Play" which was recorded by American girl group 3LW, reports online website tmz.com.
The lyrics to their song include: "Playas, they gonna play and haters, they gonna hate."

"Shake It Off" , written by Swift, Max Martin and Shellback, nclude lyrics such as: "Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play/ And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate."

In November 2015, a California judge dismissed a lawsuit against the singer that stated she stole the lyrics "haters gonna hate" from R&B singer Jesse Graham, who filed a $42 million lawsuit against Swift.

U.S Magistrate Judge J. Standish provided a written dismissal to the copyright suit, even quoting Swift's lyrics.

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Dakota Johnson says fame is like "incessant mosquito noise"

trending now

INDIA
What is the Naroda Gam Riot Case?
INDIA
Safety guidelines have been issued by govt.: Gurgaon DC ...
VIDEO
Khabar Filmy Hai: Here is the collection of the ...