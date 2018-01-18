Tapsee Pannu’s upcoming movie ‘Dil Junglee’ will be a ‘Barrel of laughs’

Did you check out the trailer of upcoming rom-com ‘Dil Junglee? Oh my, it’s going to be a rollercoaster ride with truckloads fun and hilarious joy. Also, the title of the motion gives us some legit adventurous goals this valentine.‘Dil Junglee’ stars ‘Pink’ fame Tapsee Pannu who is very much known for her unconventional roles in Bollywood. Opposite to her will be ‘Mere Dad Ki Maruti’ fame Saqib Saleem. Both of them will be seen as the leading light of the film. They are accompanied by Abhilash Thapliyal, Sristi Srivastava and TVF ‘Permanent Rommates’ fame Nidhi Singh.The trailer introduces the leads as ‘Sumit Upal’ and ‘Koroli Nair’ played by Saqib Saleem and Tapsee Pannu respectively. ‘Sumit’ is a gym trainer whereas ‘Koroli’ is an English counselor. After being dumped by a guy, ‘Koroli’ seeks advice from a friend who tells her to have some fun in love. And then starts an amazing love story between the protagonists with an abundance of twists and turns.Years later, things go differently. Both of them bump into each other with their respective partners. ‘Koroli’ is ready to forget whatever happened with ‘Sumit’ in the past and the plot develops accordingly. Will their past puzzle their present and lead to a perfect future?Much admired actress Tapsee Paanu was last seen in ‘Judwaa 2’. Her versatile roles in ‘Baby’, ‘Naam Shabana’ and ‘Pink’ has made her one of the finest actresses of Bollywood. On the other hand, Bollywood actor Saqib Saleem was last seen in ‘Dobaara: See your evil’.‘Dil Junglee’ is directed by Aleya Sen and produced by Jacky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh. It will hit the theatres on 16of February. So this valentine, this movie has a message for all the lovely couples around - ‘Be Junglee’ ‘Live Wild’ and ‘Love Beparwah’.Stay tuned for more updates!