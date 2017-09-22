Tabu signed 'Golmaal Again' without reading script

During the trailer launch of the film, Tabu, who is one of the new additions to the 'Golmaal' gang told the media here on Friday about how she always wanted to be a part of the film.Tabu said: "This is a special film for me because whenever I watched the film, it was a laugh riot for me. Whenever I met Rohit at parties, I said that I want to be a part of this franchise. I was ready to even do a cameo. I would like to say, that this is one of the films where I did not hear the script before shooting because I knew they have something good for me... It was like a picnic."The whole cast and crew including Parineeti Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor, Johny Lever, were present at the trailer launch.Parineeti, who too is new to the franchise, said: "It was a surreal moment for me to be a part of this film because I can remember I was giving exams in school when the first 'Golmaal' released. So yes, it is special! I was in New York when I got a call that Rohit sir wants to meet me. First, I didn't believe it but I want to thank Rohit sir, for casting me in the film."The film "Golmaal Again" will release on October 19.