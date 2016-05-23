Swara Bhaskar to feature in never-seen-before avatar in 'Anaarkali...'

Actress Swara Bhaskar, who is currently riding high on the success of her latest release "Nil Battey Sannata", says she will be seen in a never-before avatar in her upcoming film " Anaarkali Aaraah-waali"."I think this one may be yet another departure from the expected role. 'Anaarkali Aaraah-waali', (literally Anarkali of Aaraah, a town in Bihar) is a film where I portray the role of a foul-mouthed, fiesty and fiery orchestra party singer from the volatile town of Aaraah in Bihar," Swara told IANS.The actress shares that the film revolves around the journey of a woman famous for performing on explicit numbers."It's the journey of a woman who is popular for the lewd and sexually explicit songs she sings and performs, her travails as an artist in a very openly masculine and feudal world," she added.The "Tanu Weds Manu" star says she is excited for the film."I'm very excited about this one too. It will be me seen in a never-before avatar,"she added.The film is been directed by debutant journalist turned film-maker Avinash Das and produced by Sandiip Kapoor of Promodome Group.