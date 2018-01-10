 OMG ! This is what EX-WIFE Sussanne said to Hrithik on his BIRTHDAY
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • MOVIES
  • OMG ! This is what EX-WIFE Sussanne said to Hrithik on his BIRTHDAY

OMG ! This is what EX-WIFE Sussanne said to Hrithik on his BIRTHDAY

It is Bollywood's superhero Hrithik Roshan's birthday and celebrities are pouring out wishes for him.

By: || Updated: 10 Jan 2018 07:19 PM
OMG ! This is what EX-WIFE Sussanne said to Hrithik on his BIRTHDAY

Image Courtesy: Manav Manglani/ Instagram

 

Mumbai: As Hrithik Roshan turned 44 on Wednesday, his former wife Sussanne Khan said he is the sunshine in her life, while a host of stars like Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh sent in good wishes for the "special soul".

Sussanne took to Instagram to share a photograph, and wrote: "Forever and always you stay the sunshine in my life. Happy happiest birthday. Smile that smile brightest and you always will spread that light... Limitless. Sacred heart."




Hrithik and Sussanne had got married in 2000 after a prolonged fairy tale love story. The couple has two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. They separated in December 2013 and their divorce was finalised in November 2014.

Son of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik made his debut in 2000 in "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai". He was later seen in films like "Fiza", "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...", "Koi... Mil Gaya", "Krrish", "Krrish 3" "Jodhaa Akbar", "Guzaarish", "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara", "Agneepath" and "Bang Bang!".

The actor, who was last seen on screen in "Kaabil" last year, is currently prepping for "Super 30", a film on Anand Kumar - a mathematics genius from a modest family in Bihar.

Father Rakesh Roshan chose son Hrithik's birthday to announce the release date of Krrish 4. 





Here's what other celebs have tweeted:

Akshay Kumar: Even though you're already blessed with the best... Best family, friends, neighbours. This year wishing you better than the best! Happy birthday Hrithik.



Sonam Kapoor: Happy birthday Hrithik! Can't believe it's been more than two years since "Dheere Dheere". Time truly flies! Wish you all the love and joy on this special day.





Riteish Deshmukh: Happy Birthday Dear Hrithik Roshan -- have a great one and may you always radiate positivity where ever you go. Big hug.



Vivek Anand Oberoi: Super hero on screen, super buddy in real life... Love you brother! Happy bday! Hrithik Roshan. Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan.





Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Happiest Birthday to you Hrithik you are such a special soul. Wishing you happiness, success love in abundance and great health above all.



Genelia Deshmukh: Happy Birthday Dear Hrithik. May you have a fabulous year ahead. A little in the day but I absolutely love the HRX stuff you sent us. Thank You.





Farah Khan Ali: Happy birthday Duggu. Hrithik. Have an amazing year ahead filled with health happiness prosperity and love.



Vikram Phadnis: Happy birthday Hrithik - One of the nicest I know! Happiness and Good Health Always - Love you.



For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story MY BIRTHDAY SONG: Trailer gets more than 1 MILLION VIEWS

trending now

VIDEO
Ishqbaaz: Gauri is dead for Oberoi family?
VIDEO
Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut in a patch-up mode
VIDEO
Mass cheating caught by SDM in UP's Kannauj