OMG ! This is what EX-WIFE Sussanne said to Hrithik on his BIRTHDAY



Today is perhaps the best day to make the release day of Krrish 4 official. Christmas 2020 it is. A gift for all of you on Hrithiks birthday. Happy birthday @iHrithik



— Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) January 10, 2018



Even though you're already blessed with the best...best family, friends, neighbors 😜 This year wishing you better than the best! Happy birthday @iHrithik :)



— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 10, 2018



Happy birthday Hrithik! 🎂 Can’t believe it’s been more than 2 years since #DheereDheere. Time truly flies! Wish you all the love and joy on this special day 🌟 @iHrithik pic.twitter.com/mL2R34fzU6



— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) January 10, 2018



Happy Birthday Dear @iHrithik - have a great one and may you always radiate positivity where ever you go. Big hug. pic.twitter.com/RGDxR5DUmk



— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 10, 2018

Happiest Birthday to you @iHrithik you are such a special soul😇Wishing u happiness, success love in abundance and great health above all😬😘



— SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) January 10, 2018



Happy Birthday Dear @iHrithik .may you have a fab year ahead..A little in the day but I absolutely love the Hrx stuff you sent us..Thank You https://t.co/3l55WI1lik



— Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) January 10, 2018





Happy birthday Duggu. @iHrithik . Have an amazing year ahead filled with health happiness prosperity and love. 😘😘😘

— Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) January 10, 2018



Happpy birthday @iHrithik - One of the NICEST I know !! Happiness and Good Health Always - LOVE U ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/FeLQgDgpQ9



— Vikram Phadnis (@vikramphadnis1) January 10, 2018



As Hrithik Roshan turned 44 on Wednesday, his former wife Sussanne Khan said he is the sunshine in her life, while a host of stars like Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh sent in good wishes for the "special soul".Sussanne took to Instagram to share a photograph, and wrote: "Forever and always you stay the sunshine in my life. Happy happiest birthday. Smile that smile brightest and you always will spread that light... Limitless. Sacred heart."Hrithik and Sussanne had got married in 2000 after a prolonged fairy tale love story. The couple has two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. They separated in December 2013 and their divorce was finalised in November 2014.Son of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik made his debut in 2000 in "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai". He was later seen in films like "Fiza", "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...", "Koi... Mil Gaya", "Krrish", "Krrish 3" "Jodhaa Akbar", "Guzaarish", "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara", "Agneepath" and "Bang Bang!".The actor, who was last seen on screen in "Kaabil" last year, is currently prepping for "Super 30", a film on Anand Kumar - a mathematics genius from a modest family in Bihar.Father Rakesh Roshan chose son Hrithik's birthday to announce the release date of Krrish 4.Here's what other celebs have tweeted:Akshay Kumar: Even though you're already blessed with the best... Best family, friends, neighbours. This year wishing you better than the best! Happy birthday Hrithik.Sonam Kapoor: Happy birthday Hrithik! Can't believe it's been more than two years since "Dheere Dheere". Time truly flies! Wish you all the love and joy on this special day.Riteish Deshmukh: Happy Birthday Dear Hrithik Roshan -- have a great one and may you always radiate positivity where ever you go. Big hug.Vivek Anand Oberoi: Super hero on screen, super buddy in real life... Love you brother! Happy bday! Hrithik Roshan. Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan.Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Happiest Birthday to you Hrithik you are such a special soul. Wishing you happiness, success love in abundance and great health above all.Genelia Deshmukh: Happy Birthday Dear Hrithik. May you have a fabulous year ahead. A little in the day but I absolutely love the HRX stuff you sent us. Thank You.Farah Khan Ali: Happy birthday Duggu. Hrithik. Have an amazing year ahead filled with health happiness prosperity and love.Vikram Phadnis: Happy birthday Hrithik - One of the nicest I know! Happiness and Good Health Always - Love you.