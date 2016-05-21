 Sushmita celebrates 22 years of her Miss Universe win
Sushmita celebrates 22 years of her Miss Universe win

Sushmita celebrates 22 years of her Miss Universe win


 

Mumbai: Actress Sushmita Sen, the first Indian to clinch the prestigious Miss Universe crown in 1994, on Saturday celebrated her win by calling it a moment of “honour” for her.


 


Sushmita took to Twitter to share photographs of her winning moment.

 

In a series of tweets, she wrote: “I am truly at a loss for words! (and that's rare) Thank you beautiful people! 22 years of India first Miss Universe. May 21.




“May 21, 1994 - India won Miss Universe for the first time. I thank god to have given me the honour to bring it home,” she wrote.
Sushmita later also thanked Colombian beauty Carolina Gomez, who was the first runner-up at the beauty pageant in 1994.
“Thank you Carolina Gomez, Miss Colombia 1993 for teaching me what 'grace' is! What a woman! I love you Carolina,” she wrote.

