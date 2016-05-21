Sushmita celebrates 22 years of her Miss Universe win

Mumbai: Actress Sushmita Sen, the first Indian to clinch the prestigious Miss Universe crown in 1994, on Saturday celebrated her win by calling it a moment of “honour” for her.



#21stMay1994 #India won Miss Universe for d First time ????????❤️????I thankGod 2 have given me d honour 2 bring it home!???????????? pic.twitter.com/Z2pCwg4rvg

— sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) May 20, 2016



@thesushmitasen Celebrating 22yrs of India & d Universe Recognising who You are! Sooo Proud of You! ???? ???????? ???? pic.twitter.com/VXp6c4xI5i



— Tushna (@IAMTushna) May 20, 2016



Sushmita took to Twitter to share photographs of her winning moment.In a series of tweets, she wrote: “I am truly at a loss for words! (and that's rare) Thank you beautiful people! 22 years of India first Miss Universe. May 21.“May 21, 1994 - India won Miss Universe for the first time. I thank god to have given me the honour to bring it home,” she wrote.Sushmita later also thanked Colombian beauty Carolina Gomez, who was the first runner-up at the beauty pageant in 1994.“Thank you Carolina Gomez, Miss Colombia 1993 for teaching me what 'grace' is! What a woman! I love you Carolina,” she wrote.