Sushant Singh Rajput’s LOOK in ‘SON CHIRIYA’ will give you some ‘GABBAR’ feels

: Much admired actor of Bollywood, Sushant Singh Rajput took to his social media handles to unveil the first look of his upcoming venture ‘Son Chiriya’ this Tuesday.Well, the title of the motion in literal sense means ‘golden bird’ but there is more to it that meets the eye. The movie is being shot in Chambal and actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s look in the feature will make you remember ‘Gabbar’ of the legendary movie ‘Sholay’.Yes! You read that right! His rough appearance and scruffy attire makes him look no less than a bandit in the movie. The first look delivered by Sushant has definitely caused a stir in the minds of the people. Are you all curious to see the next look?Also, Bhumi Pednekar will share the screen as Sushant Singh Rajput’s love interest. The actress recently acquired fame through the remarkable success of her movie ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’. Actor Manoj Vajpayee who is all set for his upcoming movie ‘Aiyaary’ will also be a part of this new venture alongside Ashutosh Rana and Ranvir Shorey.It is said that ‘first impression is the last impression’ seems like the ‘golden bird’ has already made its mark.Actor Sushant Singh Rajput is well known for his versatile roles in movies like ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ and ‘Kai Po Che’. After acquiring fame in the television industry, the actor has set foot in Bollywood too.Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, ‘Son Chiriya’ seems to be a folklore presented in districts of Chambal.Stay tuned for more updates on Bollywood Gossips!