 Sushant-Sara begin preparations for 'Kedarnath's second schedule
By: || Updated: 23 Nov 2017 09:30 AM
Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput with 'Kedarnath' director Abhishek Kapoor'/Image- Instagram@gattukapoor

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan have kick started their preparations for the second schedule of their highly anticipated film 'Kedarnath', that will mark the Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter.

Director Abhishek Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture with the lead pair and wrote alongside, "Great 2 have these 2 back in the office again.. they seem to electrify the place everytime they come in.. prep starts on 2 nd sched #kedarnath #kedarnaththemovie #jaibholenath #shambhoo #sushantsinghrajput #saraalikhan #init2winit."

 




The duo shot for the first schedule in the holy city of Kedarnath. In early October, Abhishek took to social media to announce the first schedule wrap up.

Produced by KriArj Entertainment, 'Kedarnath' is scheduled for June 2018 release.

