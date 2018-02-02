SUPERSEXY! We are AWESTRUCK by Karan Johar’s NEW LOOK

: Bollywood’s Koffee man Karan Johar is not just a director, Producer, Host but is also one of the few men of the industry who are changing the fashion game.Karan Johar is known for his elegant and dapper styles with some bling shoes. His poise is always on point. But is Karan Johar’s new look which has got everyone talking about it and it is too good.Karan Johar walked for famous designer Falguni and Shane Peacock in Lakme Fashion Week as showstopper. His new look which undoubtedly includes his Grey-silver hair are jaw-dropping.Check out these pictures and video:Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha too was showstopper for Falguni and Shane but we can bet that nobody could have taken their eyes off from KJo.Aren’t you too loving this new look of Karan Johar?Karan Johar is currently seen as one of the judges in Star Plus show 'India's Next Superstars'.Karan Johar, whatever you do, you do in style!