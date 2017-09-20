Sunny Leone again faces backlash, this time over Navratri themed condom ad

New Delhi: Actress Sunny Leone is yet again in a new controversy. This time it’s a condom ad which is making news for all wrong reasons.As the festive season has begun, and Navratri is approaching, hoardings of various brands are up in all parts of Gujarat to greet locals.One among them is of a condom advertisement by Sunny Leone asking people to ‘’Play but with love, this Navratri’’. Surely the advertisers knew, this new advertisement will ruffle some feathers by going a bit too far in this.Latching onto the issue “Hindu Yuva Vahini” a right-wing group staged a protest at one of the shoot locations. They demanded the removal of this ad.Narendra Chaudhary, businessman and President of Hindu Yuva Vahini, told English Daily, Times of India, “The message in Gujarati on the hoarding reads ‘Aa Navratri a ramo, parantu premthi’ – Play but with love, this Navratri. The insinuation on the hoardings from a condom brand insults the religious sentiments of Hindus. This cannot be tolerated and our protests will get stronger if these hoardings are not removed immediately. Protests are necessary to deter others from trying something similar again in future.”The people in Surat were reportedly quite offended after seeing the hoardings of this condom ad across the city ahead of Navaratri which will start from tomorrow.On the social media too, most of the buzz and backlash is against Sunny, who as always, has become the target of a certain section of netizens.