'Sulu' Vidya looks cheerful in new poster



Here’s the new poster of the forthcoming slice-of-life film #TumhariSulu... 17 Nov 2017 release. pic.twitter.com/wPJSKZVSPE

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 31, 2017

Clad in a sari, Vidya is seen carrying a grocery bag in one hand, balloons in another and also holding a handbag.Sharing the poster, film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Here's the new poster of the forthcoming slice-of-life film #TumhariSulu... 17 Nov 2017 release.."'Tumhari Sulu' is about a competent woman who chances upon the opportunity of becoming an RJ and grabs it with both hands.The comedy-drama is directed by adman Suresh Triveni and also stars Neha Dhupia and Manav Kaul in pivotal roles.The flick is slated to release on November 17, 2017.