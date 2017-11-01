'Sulu' Vidya looks cheerful in new poster

Clad in a sari, Vidya is seen carrying a grocery bag in one hand, balloons in another and also holding a handbag.
Sharing the poster, film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Here's the new poster of the forthcoming slice-of-life film #TumhariSulu... 17 Nov 2017 release.."
Here’s the new poster of the forthcoming slice-of-life film #TumhariSulu... 17 Nov 2017 release. pic.twitter.com/wPJSKZVSPE
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 31, 2017
'Tumhari Sulu' is about a competent woman who chances upon the opportunity of becoming an RJ and grabs it with both hands.
The comedy-drama is directed by adman Suresh Triveni and also stars Neha Dhupia and Manav Kaul in pivotal roles.
The flick is slated to release on November 17, 2017.
