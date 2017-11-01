 'Sulu' Vidya looks cheerful in new poster
Search

'Sulu' Vidya looks cheerful in new poster

By: || Updated: 01 Nov 2017 08:58 AM
'Sulu' Vidya looks cheerful in new poster

(Vidya Balan in 'Tumhari Sulu'/Image- Twitter @taran_adarsh)

New Delhi: A new poster of Vidya Balan's upcoming film 'Tumhari Sulu' has been released on social media.

Clad in a sari, Vidya is seen carrying a grocery bag in one hand, balloons in another and also holding a handbag.

Sharing the poster, film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Here's the new poster of the forthcoming slice-of-life film #TumhariSulu... 17 Nov 2017 release.."

 



'Tumhari Sulu' is about a competent woman who chances upon the opportunity of becoming an RJ and grabs it with both hands.

The comedy-drama is directed by adman Suresh Triveni and also stars Neha Dhupia and Manav Kaul in pivotal roles.

The flick is slated to release on November 17, 2017.

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story South Korean veteran actor Kim Joo-hyuk dies in car crash

trending now

WORLD
Manhattan attack: 8 killed, US calls it an act of ...
VIDEO
New York: Terrorist's new video out; is seen running ...
TV
BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING! “Priyank has SEXUAL HARRASMENT case against ...