'Sultan' is Salman's best performance: Randeep Hooda

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda says superstar Salman Khan has given one of the best performances of his career in their upcoming film "Sultan".Produced by Yash Raj Films, "Sultan" stars Salman in the titular role and centres around a wrestler who has problems in his professional and personal life.When asked how was it working with the "Dabangg" star, Randeep told reporters, "It has always been great. We are very good friends and so it translates on screen. I am very happy to just do a movie with Salman Khan. I loved being a part of 'Kick' and now I am a part of 'Sultan'."The actor was speaking at the success party of his latest release "Sarbjit" last evening.Randeep said his part in the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed sports drama is smaller than "Kick", but it is still a special feeling."Though my part is a lot smaller than 'Kick', but I am there and we got to hang out... I think it's probably one of Salman's best performance," he said.The actor is elated with the response to "Sarbjit" from the audience. In the Omung Kumar-directed film, Randeep played the role of Sarabjit Singh, an Indian national who died following an alleged assault by fellow prisoners at a Pakistani jail."I am grateful that people are liking it. People have told me that they saw Sarabjit in me, which is the biggest compliment for me. It (the film) is picking up at the box office and doing good business," he said.Randeep is happy that megastar Amitabh Bachchan complimented him for his performance."We have been watching his films since the time we didn't even know what acting was. He was everything. I am very happy that he complimented me," he added.