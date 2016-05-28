'Sultan' composer Vishal Dadlani stays away from Salman-Arijit controversy

Mumbai: Music composer-singer Vishal Dadlani, one half of the popular music composer duo Vishal-Shekhar who composed the music for "Sultan", refused to get into the controversy between Salman and singer Arijit Singh on Friday.

At the music launch of "Te3n", Vishal was asked a question about the controversy. First he asked, "What? On this film ('Te3n')." But when the journalist started narrating the episode, he said, "Listen, you don't have to give me the whole history; I'm happy to talk to you about it. But this is about 'Te3n', so stick with 'Te3n'."When requested further to comment, he said, "I said what I needed to say right now. Thank you."Singer Arijit Singh recently shared a post on Facebook, where in a letter addressed to actor Salman Khan, he spoke about apologising to him several times but Salman "not getting it". He also requested Salman not to remove his song, composed by Vishal-Shekhar, from his upcoming film "Sultan".Salman, according to Arijit, was upset because of some comment Arijit made on him at an award show. He, however, deleted the post, but it was already late and the post went viral before that.Vishal has sung a song for Ribhu Dasgupta's "Te3n", produced by Sujoy Ghosh and starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vidya Balan. The music is composed by Clinton Cerejo.Vishal said, "The song is amazing, exactly my home, my vibe, my style, from the musical background that I come from... For me, being part of this film is very special. One is because we (Vishal-Shekhar) started our career with Sujoy Ghosh's 'Jhankaar Beats'.""Te3n" releases on 10 June.