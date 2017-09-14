Suited Ranveer Singh looks stunning on the cover of Maxim







Ranveer

The ever handsome Ranveer on the cover page exudes a subtle look in a crisp suit.Posing with Kapoor and Sons actor Elena Fernandes, looking as dapper as ever Ranveer hotness quotient in black is drool worthy.Where Ranveer is giving an intense look, Elena is sitting on a chair in front of him oozing elegance.Sharing the stellar picture on his Instagram page Ranveer wrote, "Maverick Mindset @MaximIndia."Ranveer's upcoming movie is Padmavati, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and will be seen as the main antagonist Allaudin Khilji.Also, Deepika Padukone will be seen as Rani Padmini and Shahid kapoor is playing a role as her husband Raja Rawal Ratan Singh.Bajirao Mastani will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boys with Alia Bhatt.Recently, Rohit Shetty had confirmed that he will come together withfor the remake of the hit Telugu film, Temper.Rohit shared to a daily, "We have bought the rights of Temper but our film is not exactly a remake. We wanted to take four-five scenes from Temper but we thought it's better to buy the rights. It's what we did with Singham. Our film was different from the original Singham except for a few scenes. Here also, we have written our own film taking the exact idea."