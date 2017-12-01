'Starboy' Ranveer Singh looks dapper on magazine cover

The 'Padmavati' star looks classier than ever as he poses for the cover of a magazine.
Donning a brown floral shirt with a brown and black striped blazer and sitting in a pink bathtub, Ranveer will surely steal your hearts.
The official Instagram account of Grazia magazine shared the cover of its December issue with the caption, "We've always wanted to see @ranveersingh in a millennial pink bathtub. Presenting our cover for the month of December. He is wearing @hm and @gucci Photographs - @errikosandreou Styling - @pashamalwani Art - @aartijtharwani Hair - @darshanyewalekar Grooming - Mahadev Naik."
First Published: 01 Dec 2017 08:34 AM