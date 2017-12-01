 'Starboy' Ranveer Singh looks dapper on magazine cover
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • MOVIES
  • 'Starboy' Ranveer Singh looks dapper on magazine cover

'Starboy' Ranveer Singh looks dapper on magazine cover

Donning a brown floral shirt with a brown and black striped blazer and sitting in a pink bathtub, Ranveer will surely steal your hearts.

By: || Updated: 01 Dec 2017 08:40 AM
'Starboy' Ranveer Singh looks dapper on magazine cover

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh/Image- ANI

New Delhi: Presenting 'Starboy' Ranveer Singh!

The 'Padmavati' star looks classier than ever as he poses for the cover of a magazine.

Donning a brown floral shirt with a brown and black striped blazer and sitting in a pink bathtub, Ranveer will surely steal your hearts.

The official Instagram account of Grazia magazine shared the cover of its December issue with the caption, "We've always wanted to see @ranveersingh in a millennial pink bathtub. Presenting our cover for the month of December. He is wearing @hm and @gucci Photographs - @errikosandreou Styling - @pashamalwani Art - @aartijtharwani Hair - @darshanyewalekar Grooming - Mahadev Naik."

 


For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Sanjay Dutt shares adorable pic with parents

trending now

INDIA
UP Civic Elections Results of Major Cities LIVE: BJP-12 ...
INDIA
Security forces' three-pronged strategy shines as 200th terrorist killed ...
INDIA
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Miss World Manushi Chhillar