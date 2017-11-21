Stand by Rs 10-crore offer for beheading Bhansali, says BJP leader

unwar Surajpal Singh Ammu, a ruling BJP leader in Haryana, on Monday said he firmly stands by his announcement of Rs 10-crore reward for beheading Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and film actress Deepika Padukone over their movie "Padmavati".Ammu, chief media coordinator of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state, said he gave the statement as a "Rajput" and not as an office-bearer of the party.Ammu said he had doubled the bounty on the heads of Deepika and Bhansali to Rs 10 crore. Ammu also issued a threat to break the legs of actor Ranveer Singh.Ranveer has in the movie played the role of Alauddin Khilji, the Delhi Sultan obsessed with legendary 13th century queen of Chittor Rani Padmavati.He said: "We do not want to take law in our hands but will not forgive anyone who tries to spoil the image of Rajput kings and queens.""Padukone is just like our daughter and she must stay away for playing roles like the one she played in Padmavati," he said, adding: "If anyone raises an eye (sic) at our sisters and daughters, they will be punished."He also questioned Rs 300-crore funding for the movie and said it was a conspiracy against the Rajput community.On being asked whether he had received any notice from the BJP for his statement, he told IANS: "No notice has been received yet. I'll answer if I get one. I am ready to do anything for the welfare for my community."