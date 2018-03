No one thinks that there is any hope for patch up between Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor. While Katrina is busy with ‘Baar Baar Dekho’, it seems that Ranbir Kapoor has found love again. Well, according to a report on BollywoodLife.com, Ranbir has fallen in love with a girl who is based out of Delhi and who doesn’t belong to the film industry.We also know that Ranbir is a very private person and he is making all efforts to keep this mystery a mystery. Wow Ranbir! All we want to know is Katrina’s reaction to the same!