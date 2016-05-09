 SRK shares ultimate 'Team' mantra post KKR defeat
Search

SRK shares ultimate 'Team' mantra post KKR defeat

By: || Updated: 09 May 2016 01:13 PM
SRK shares ultimate 'Team' mantra post KKR defeat
New Delhi:  Shah Rukh Khan has proven himself to be the ultimate 'Baazigar' with the sporting attitude that he showed after Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a five-wicket defeat to Gujarat Lions at Eden Gardens last evening.
The 50-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle to share his thoughts on what a "team" actually is.


"Bad night for the Knights at the office.Well played GL. A team sticks together beyond the wins & losses. Good to be with the boys in Kolkata," he tweeted.

The 'Fan' actor was present on the field yesterday to cheer his team, who was playing against Gujarat Lions.

But this time, he was sans AbRam, who took everyone's breath away with his ultimate cuteness in the last KKR match at Indian Premier League.

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Janhvi Kapoor Shares A Heartfelt Letter On Her Birthday Post Sridevi's Death

trending now

INDIA
TRS fields 3 candidates for RS polls
VIDEO
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Varanasi to host French ...
INDIA
Maharashtra farmers march Live: Government positive towards protesters' demands, ...