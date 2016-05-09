SRK shares ultimate 'Team' mantra post KKR defeat

The 50-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle to share his thoughts on what a "team" actually is.
Bad night for the Knights at the office.Well played GL. A team sticks together beyond the wins & losses. Good to be with the boys in Kolkata
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 8, 2016
The 'Fan' actor was present on the field yesterday to cheer his team, who was playing against Gujarat Lions.
But this time, he was sans AbRam, who took everyone's breath away with his ultimate cuteness in the last KKR match at Indian Premier League.
First Published: 09 May 2016 01:13 PM