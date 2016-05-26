SRK sad over Kolkata Knight Riders' loss

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is unhappy after his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lost their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad and were eliminated from the tournament.



Can’t deny,feeling very sad we didn’t get it right. Ami KKR till next year now.Sumtimes our best is just not good enuff. All the best SRH.

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 25, 2016

The 50-year-old took to Twitter to wish Sunrisers Hyderabad good luck for the "semifinal" of the Indian Premier League's ninth edition on Friday."Can’t deny, feeling very sad we didn’t get it right. Ami KKR till next year now. Sometimes our best is just not good enough. All the best SRH," Shah Rukh tweeted on Wednesday.The "Chennai Express" star also shared an image of the cheerleaders from his team."Always wish my KKR boys the best and never said anything to the girls who bring so much cheer. Love you girls and thanks," the "Dilwale" star captioned the photograph.On the silver screen, Shah Rukh will be seen in the upcoming movie "Raees", directed by Rahul Dholkaia.The "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" actor will be seen sharing screen space with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani talent Mahira Khan in the action thriller film. Sunny Leone has been roped in for a special song in the movie.