SRK, PeeCee and Anushka grace the 10th anniversary of Vogue India

To celebrate the 10th anniversary, Vogue released three covers for their October 2017 issue.
The covers feature celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Karan Johar, Padma Lakshmi, Natalia Vodianova, Mithali Raj and Nita Ambani.
It's a perfect ten! Celebrating our October anniversary issue with three special covers. Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) Sonam Kapoor (@sonamkapoor) Anushka Sharma (@anushkasharma1588) and Karan Johar (@karanjohar) Photographed by Greg Swales (@gregswalesart) Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania) On Twinkle: Dress, Roberto Cavalli. On Sonam: Crêpe blouse, sequinned trousers; both Osman. Bracelet, Cartier. Hoop earrings, ASOS. On Anushka: Lace dress, Francesco Scognamiglio. Silk slip, La Perla. Rings, Dior. On Karan: Shirt, ring; both Gucci. Jacket, trousers; both custom-made by Nikita Jaisinghani. Hair: Jerome Cultrera/L’Atelier NYC (Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma); Rajeev Gogoi (Karan Johar); Yianni Tsapatori/ Faze Management (Twinkle Khanna). Make-up: Andréa Tiller/The Wall Group (Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma); Paresh Kalgutkar (Karan Johar); Elton Fernandez/Inega (Twinkle Khanna). Accommodation partner: The Pierre, New York. Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi) Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) and Natalia Vodianova (@natasupernova) Photographed by Mark Seliger (@markseliger) Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania On Padma: Velvet blouse, matching skirt; both Altuzarra. 18K gold peacock ring with pearls, Deefine. On Priyanka: Silk dress, Off-White. On Natalia: Leather dress, Mugler. 14K gold and silver ring, Amrapali. Hair: Bok-Hee/Streeters (Priyanka Chopra); Peter Gray/Home Agency (Natalia Vodianova, Padma Lakshmi). Make-up: Nick Barose/Exclusive Artists Management (Priyanka Chopra); Kabuki/Kabukimagic (Natalia Vodianova, Padma Lakshmi). Manicure: Ami Vega/See Management (Priyanka Chopra, Natalia Vodianova, Padma Lakshmi). Accommodation partner: The Pierre, New York & Andaz 5th Avenue. Mithali Raj (@mithaliraj) Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) and Nita Ambani Photographed by: Greg Swales Styled by: Anaita Shroff Adajania (Shah Rukh Khan) and Priyanka Kapadia (@priyanka86) (Mithali Raj, Nita Ambani) #On Mithali: Jumpsuit, Johanna Ortiz. On Shah Rukh: Shirt, blazer, trousers; all Raisson D’Etre. On Nita: Lace blouse, Elie Saab. Lace trousers, Valentino. Hair: Mickey Contractor (Nita Ambani); Elton Fernandez/Inega (Mithali Raj); Raj Gupta (Shah Rukh Khan).
All the three covers talk about women of the year and the men we all love.
The first Vogue cover which features Twinkle Khanna, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Karan Johar.
Twinkle Khanna looks sultry in her animal print Roberto Cavalli dress, while Sonam Kapoor puts a fashionable foot forward in her Crepe blouse with ruffles around the neckline and pairing it with sequinned trousers.
Anushka Sharma wore a sheer polka dot lace dress by Francesco Scognamiglio.
Meanwhile, the only man on the cover, Karan Johar was seen wearing a Gucci shirt, pairing it with jacket and trousers.
The next Vogue October cover is a rather international cover with hotties Padma Lakshmi, Priyanka Chopra and Natalia Vodianova striking a pose.
Padma Lakshmi looks sexy in a velvet blouse and matching skirt both from Altuzarra, while Priyanka Chopra looks alluring in a silk dress by Off-White.
Also seen posing next to PeeCee is Russian supermodel Natalia Mikhailovna Vodianova aka Supernova.
The next cover features sportswoman Mithali Dorai Raj, who can be seen wearing a Johanna Ortiz jumpsuit.
Nita Ambani, on the other hand, is seen in a pretty lace blouse by Elie Saab that she pairs with harmonizing Valentino lace trousers.
In between the two ladies is Shah Rukh Khan, looking handsome as always in an all-black tux by Raisson D'Etre
For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.