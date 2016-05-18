SRK done with his shooting for Gauri Shinde's next?

: Seems like Shah Rukh Khan is done with his shooting for Gauri Shinde's yet-to-be-titled project.The 50-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle early this morning to announce that he has "wrapped up a film early morning today.""Wrapped up a film early morning today. Lost at Eden tonight. I think it's time to bring on tomorrow..need some untouched new hours.," he tweeted.With this, the 'Fan' actor also spoke about Kolkata Knight Riders' defeat last night at the Eden Garden to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 9 wickets.Alia Bhatt will also be featured in the movie along with SRK.Some time back, the ' Highway' actress shared a group picture along with King Khan from the sets of Gauri Shinde's next.The picture shows the entire crew chilling on a large bed and the 'Dilwale' actor is right in the centre surrounded by the whole team.Alia is seen right next to SRK and is giving out a delightful smile.