Sridevi's mortal remains to be brought back to Mumbai by today afternoon

The mortal remains of veteran actress Sridevi is expected to arrive Mumbai by 3PM on Monday for the last rites.While the country waits for the last glimpse of its favourite actress, the protocols of the Dubai Immigration office is causing delays in bringing the last remains of Sridevi.We informed you that Sridevi's autopsy had been completed on Sunday, now the forensic reports are to be handed over to the family.The immigration department will cancel Sridevi's passport. Transfer certificate and a no-objection certificate will be issued by the immigration department after it is convinced.For applying paste on the body, the body is taken to Muhaisnah which is expected to take around 90 minutes of time.Death certificate of Sridevi will be provided by the Dubai officials.After all the protocols will be completed , the body will be flown to India in a chartered plane. Business tycoon Anil Ambani has offered his chartered plane to carry back the body of the legendary actress for the last rites.Meanwhile in India, celebrities continue to flock to the house of actor Anil Kapoor. Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor have returned to India late evening on Sunday.