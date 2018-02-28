 SRIDEVI'S LAST RITES: Cremation to be held at 3:30 pm today
Her body was taken to her residence in Green Acres, Lokhandwala, from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in a convoy.

By: || Updated: 28 Feb 2018 08:44 AM
Image: Instagram (@bollyjood)

New Delhi:  According to a statement released by the family of Sridevi , cremation ceremony of the late superstar will be held at Vile Parle crematorium at 3:30 pm on Wednesday.

For condolences and last respects , a prayer meet will be held at Celebration Sports Club Garden No. 5, Andheri West from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Her last journey will commence at 2 pm from the Celebration Sports Club to Pawan Hans.

The last remains of the actress were brought from Dubai on Tuesday at late night.

Her body was taken to her residence in Green Acres, Lokhandwala, from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in a convoy. Tight security arrangements were in place both on the way and outside the house, as a large number of fans had gathered to get a glimpse of their beloved actress.

Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor, brothers-in-law Sanjay Kapoor and Sandeep Marwah, sister-in-law Reena Marwah and stepson Arjun Kapoor were on the chartered Reliance Transport Embraer jet 135BJ which carried her mortal remains from Dubai to Mumbai.

