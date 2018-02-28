Sridevi’s HAIR STYLIST breaks down in TEARS

: Bollywood’s first female superstar Sridevi Kapoor is not with us todau but she will remain in our hearts and memories forever. Last rites for Sridevi’s mortal remains are being performed in Vile Parle Crematorium. Before that she receiving guard of honour by Maharashtra police force and her body was wrapped with tricolor in truck that was decorated with white flowers.During this, Sridevi’s hair stylist Noori broke down in tears while talking to ABP News. She said, “On her last day in Duabi, I was with her and got her ready. And then she hugged me with affection.”She further said, “That day she said I love You to me and I responded back but had I known that these were going to be Mam’s last words, I wouldn’t have asked her to say that.”Revealing some more, Noori said, “Sridevi mam always use to touch their makeup artists feet as a sign of respect.”Check out the video here: