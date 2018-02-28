Sridevi’s HAIR STYLIST breaks down in TEARS

During this, Sridevi’s hair stylist Noori broke down in tears while talking to ABP News. She said, “On her last day in Duabi, I was with her and got her ready. And then she hugged me with affection.”
She further said, “That day she said I love You to me and I responded back but had I known that these were going to be Mam’s last words, I wouldn’t have asked her to say that.”
Revealing some more, Noori said, “Sridevi mam always use to touch their makeup artists feet as a sign of respect.”
Check out the video here:
For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 28 Feb 2018 05:20 PM