Sridevi's funeral will take place tomorrow

In a detailed announcement, the family said her body will be kept at Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala for people to pay their last respects before it is taken for cremation

By: || Updated: 27 Feb 2018 08:43 PM
Image: Sridevi/Facebook

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Sridevi's funeral will take place tomorrow late afternoon here, the family said in a statement.

In a detailed announcement, the family said her body will be kept at Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala for people to pay their last respects before it is taken for cremation.

"On behalf of Khushi, Janhvi, Boney Kapoor, the entire Kapoor and Ayyappan families, a sincere thanks to the media for your continued sensitivity and support during this emotional moment," the statement read.
It said that well-wishers can pay their condolences from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. at Celebration Sports Club, Garden No 5, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West. The family said media can also pay their respects "provided camera, recording devices, etc are left outside the venue".
"The last journey will commence at 2 pm from Celebration Sports Club to Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery."
The cremation will take place at around 3.30 p.m.
The 54-year-old actor, known as Indian cinema's first woman superstar, passed away in her hotel room in the Jumeirah Emirates Towers late on Saturday.

