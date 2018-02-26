Remembering Bollywood beauties gone too early

Madhubala (1933-1969) In the early 1950s, Madhubala also known as Hindi cinema’s Venus became the biggest divas of her time. She was the first Indian woman in Hollywood. She acted in numerous classics like Mahal and Neel Kamal, but with Mughal-e-Azam, Madhubala showed the world just what she could do. Madhubala had a troubled relationship with Dilip Kumar and ended on a bad note. She spent her last days in depression and loneliness. It was a failed heart which cut short superstar Madhubala’s life. Madhubala died in 1969 due to heart complications at just 36. Image- Instagram (@theculturegully)
Meena Kumari- (1933-1972) Meena Kumari died at a shockingly young age. She didn’t even live to see the grand success of her most loved movie ‘Pakeezah’. She was often called as the female Guru Dutt. She played more tragic roles than any other actors in her era. Sadly, she lived a tragic life too. When Meena Kumari breathed her last on 31 March 1972, Indian cinema lost a unique talent. She passed away at 39. Image- Instagram (@only_hindi)
Smita Patil – (1955-1989) The face that expressed thousands of emotion was taken away from us way too soon. Smita Patil was also a known active feminist. With just a decade in movies she left a body of work that most don’t leave in a lifetime. On the occasion of 100 years of the Indian cinema, India Post released a postage stamp bearing her face. She is known for her contribution to the Eighties' parallel cinema movement and her brilliant-yet-brief career in films, died a month after she gave birth to a son. Image- Instagram(@highonfilms)
Geeta Bali- (1930-1965) Geeta Bali was only 34-years-old when she died of smallpox in 1965. A multifarious actor, Geeta was a classically trained dancer, could sing well and knew horse riding. She will be remembered forever for her roles in iconic movies like Suhag Raat (1948). Geeta Bali, married to Shammi Kapoor, was at the peak of her career when she died. Image- Instagram (@bollywood.full)
Praveen Babi (1949-2005) Praveen Babi was the most exquisite face to have hit the Hindi screen in the ’70s. Babi, a superstar of her time, played noteworthy roles in Amar Akbar Anthony, Deewar, Kranti, and Shaan. After suffering from paranoid schizophrenia (a mental illness) for quite some time, she died in 2005. She was 55. Mahesh Bhatt and Praveen had a complicated history of togetherness. Image- Instagram(@classic_bollywood)
Divya Bharti- (1974-1993) On April 5, 1993, Divya Bharti, fell to her death from the balcony of her flat. Bharti was one of the youngest stars to suffer a tragic death. She was reigning princess of Bollywood at just 19. From Shola Aur Shabnam to Deewana, it was impossible to take your eyes off her when she appeared on the screen. She was just 19 when she died. Image- Instagram (@bollysclassic)
Sridevi (1963-2018) Sridevi, the phenomenal star who faced the camera for 50 years died the tragic death. An actor par excellence, Sridevi was a talent like never seen before. From Lamhe to Mr. India there was so many sides of Sridevi. God plucked one of the finest flowers of Indian cinema in the prime of her life. The Indian film industry lost a legend, an actor who has touched millions of lives. Image –Instagram(@sridevi.kapoor)