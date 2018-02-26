Remembering Bollywood beauties gone too early

1

Madhubala (1933-1969) In the early 1950s, Madhubala also known as Hindi cinema’s Venus became the biggest divas of her time. She was the first Indian woman in Hollywood. She acted in numerous classics like Mahal and Neel Kamal, but with Mughal-e-Azam, Madhubala showed the world just what she could do. Madhubala had a troubled relationship with Dilip Kumar and ended on a bad note. She spent her last days in depression and loneliness. It was a failed heart which cut short superstar Madhubala’s life. Madhubala died in 1969 due to heart complications at just 36. Image- Instagram (@theculturegully)